Breckenridge police seek help identifying snowboard thief

The Breckenridge Police Department is seeking help in identifying a suspect in a string of snowboard thefts from Grand Colorado on Peak 8 earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post by the Breckenridge Police Department , a person stole three snowboards from the resort in two separate incidents April 5 and 22. The suspect stole two snowboards from inside a ski locker in one case, and stole another board from outside the building in the other. Investigators determined the suspect was the same person on both days using video footage, according to the post.

The police department is asking anyone who might have information on the suspect’s identity to contact the county’s non-emergency dispatch line at 970-668-8600 and reference Case No. 2021-05060.

The snowboards that were stolen are described as follows:

2021 Capita brand snowboard. The snowboard has a blue face with a woman with a sword on it. It also says Capita on the back and has black Rome bindings.

2019-20 Libtech Travis Rice Orca brand snowboard. The board is black and white with an orca on the bottom. There are no scratches or stickers on board, and it has brown-plaid Burton cartel bindings.

The brand of the snowboard stolen from the ski racks outside the property is unknown.

The Breckenridge Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect in a snowboard theft case.

