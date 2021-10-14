Update: Fatal crash closes I-70 eastbound between Frisco and Loveland Pass

A driver was killed after crashing into a semitrailer on Interstate 70 near mile marker 213 on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 14, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

At about 9:30 a.m., a driver crashed into the back of a semitrailer while heading eastbound on I-70, just west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. Lipsher said the driver’s car was “completely wedged” under the semitrailer. He was pronounced dead on scene, and emergency crews are still working to extricate his body.

Lipsher said the driver of the semitrailer was uninjured and that there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The fatality is the latest in a recent string of violent crashes in the area. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the driver of a semitrailer was killed and a construction worker was seriously injured after an I-70 crash east of Silverthorne. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, multiple people were hospitalized following another I-70 crash in the area.

Lipsher said the incidents of late serve as reminders that driving should never be taken lightly and that everyone needs to practice safe behaviors while on the road.

“The way we can reduce those (traffic fatality) numbers is by constantly encouraging and reminding people that when they’re behind the wheel, their sole responsibility is to drive safely,” Lipsher said. “… It’s a constant reminder that when we’re traveling in motor vehicles at speeds of 65 miles per hour or more, that there is significant risk with that. We (want to) remind people once again to be attentive, put down the phone, wear your seat belts, drive predictably and drive defensively. All of this should be an important reminder to motorists that driving is serious business.”

Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard said the semitrailer was traveling in the far right lane at between 20 and 30 mph when the car crashed into it from behind.

Remillard estimated at about 11 a.m. that the roadway would be closed for at least another hour.