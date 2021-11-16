Emergency crews responding to accidental burial at Breckenridge construction site
Emergency crews are currently responding to a construction site at 206 Sallie Barber Road in Breckenridge, off the intersection with Baldy Road, where two individuals are believed to have been buried 9-10 feet deep in a trench, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating.
The incident is a presumptive construction accident. Keating said the individuals have not yet been recovered.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.