Emergency crews responding to accidental burial at Breckenridge construction site

Sawyer D’Argonne/Summit Daily News

Emergency crews are currently responding to a construction site at 206 Sallie Barber Road in Breckenridge, off the intersection with Baldy Road, where two individuals are believed to have been buried 9-10 feet deep in a trench, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating.

The incident is a presumptive construction accident. Keating said the individuals have not yet been recovered.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.