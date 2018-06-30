Dillon Amphitheater hosts first concert of the season

The newly renovated Dillon Amphitheater, within a stone's throw from the shore of the lake along the recreational bike path, hosted its first concert of the summer on Friday evening. People filled the amphitheater with their comfortable camping chairs and blankets under the warm evening sun setting over the Gore Range while listening to The Nacho Men perform. The Dillon Concert Series will continue to have free music on Friday and Saturday evenings until September 1st.