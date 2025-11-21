Dillon appoints interim town attorney as town attorney

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The sun sets behind the Dillon Town Hall building Oct. 28. The Town Council appointed the interim town attorney as the town attorney at a Nov. 18 meeting.

Kyle McCabe/Summit Daily News

After having the law firm serving as its town attorney resign from the position twice in a year, Dillon hired an interim town attorney in April. At a Tuesday, Nov. 18, regular meeting, the Town Council appointed the interim town attorney as the town attorney.

At a Nov. 4 work session, town manager Nathan Johnson said the town hired Kathryn Winn from Collins Cole Winn & Ulmer, a law firm based in Lakewood, Colorado, as the interim town attorney April 8.

“The town council directed us to bring this back towards the end of the year to discuss the interim town attorney role and what they would like to do at that time,” Johnson said.

Mayor pro tem Joshua Samuel said he has been happy with the services Winn and her law firm has provided.

“I don’t have any issues in making it permanent, but let’s hear from everybody,” Samuel said.

The other council members said they were happy with appointing Winn as the town attorney, but council member Barb Richards asked town staff if they would need to put out a request for proposals before making the appointment.

Johnson said they would not need to put out a request, and Doug Stallworthy of Collins Cole Winn & Ulmer confirmed the town could make an appointment “at the pleasure of Town Council.”

Town staff put a resolution to finalize the decision on the Nov. 18 regular meeting agenda, and the Town Council approved it as part of the consent agenda.

One of Dillon’s previous town attorneys resigned in June 2024, after the Town Council went against her advice and voted to allow the Dillon Community Church to continue to hold Sunday services at the town’s amphitheater, a decision it later reversed.

The other resignation came in April, when the then-town attorney submitted a letter stating there had been a breakdown of communication and trust with the town’s planning department.