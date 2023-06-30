Early-morning lightning storm on Quandary Peak prompts search and rescue response in Summit County

A Summit County Rescue Group member stands on the summit of Quandary Peak during a rescue in 2018.

Summit County Rescue Group responded to Quandary Peak on Friday, June 30, after lightning struck the mountaintop before 9 a.m., according to member and spokesperson Anna DeBattiste.

The lightning strike, which didn’t injure or kill anyone but frightened two hikers, is an important reminder headed into the 4th of July weekend that backcountry users and those hiking Colorado’s 14ers should keep a close eye on the forecast, DeBattiste said.

“It was close enough that their hair stood up straight. They felt the electrification of the air,” DeBattiste said. “It sounds like it was very scary for them. Scary enough they called 911.”

Immediately after the lightning strike, a call went out to search and rescue group members, most of whom were quickly told to stand down, except for a small team that helped locate the two hikers out of “an abundance of caution,” she said. Other hikers reportedly showed up before rescue group members and helped the duo below the tree line.

The early-morning lightning strike bucked the typical pattern of storms in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, DeBattiste said. Since lightning storms tend to hit the mountains in the afternoon, hikers in the high Alpine are generally encouraged to travel in the morning hours to make it back below tree line before noon.

The ’10 Essentials’ Charles Pitman of Summit County Rescue Group suggests a simple list of 10 items to bring in your pack anytime — literally, anytime — you hit the trail. “They’re simple, they cost virtually nothing and they can really help you if something happens in the backcountry,” he says. Of course it goes without saying that you need the knowledge to use all of these items. Here they are: Navigation — map (for your area) and compass, GPS and extra batteries or charger

Signaling — whistle, mirror, cell phone, surveyor tape

Light source (two) — headlamp, flashlight, extra batteries for both

Nourishment — water and high-energy food for 24-48 hours

Shelter — waterproof tarp, bivvy sack, parachute cord

Fire building — waterproof matches or lighter, heat tabs, knife

Personal aid — First-aid kit with medications, sunscreen, dark glasses, bug repellant

Weather protection — extra socks, warm gloves, rain gear, hat, bug net

Winter extras — avalanche beacon, probe, shovel with metal blade

Rules to follow — never hike alone, always leave a schedule and trip plan with someone at home, stay on the trail, wait for search and rescue if you become lost Source: SCRG.org.

But this lightning strike is a “good, little wakeup call” to the fact that weather patterns can be unpredictable, DeBattiste said, noting that backcountry users should be checking the forecast up to the moment they leave and even while on the trail.

Knowing that weather forecasts are not always 100% accurate, backcountry users should also always be prepared with the 10 essentials and be ready to dip below tree line in the event that storm clouds appear to be gathering on the horizon, she said.