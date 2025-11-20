Explore Summit winter 2025-26 is now on newsstands

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

As Summit County’s ski areas expand terrain and the holiday season approaches, the winter 2025-26 Explore Summit magazine is hitting newsstands with guides to some of the area’s best activities, restaurants, shops and snowy-season events.

The seasonal magazine puts a spotlight on winter in Summit County with the goal of providing both visitors and residents with an indispensable guide to the exciting adventures, delicious meals and unique experiences the region has to offer.

Animal lovers will find plenty to pore over in the magazine, including features on Summit’s winter wildlife, local sleigh ride and dog sled adventures and vegetarian and vegan food offerings. Those headed to the slopes can learn more about Copper Mountain’s Olympics ties, or prepare in a more practical way with a guide to do-it-yourself ski and snowboard maintenance.

Additional resources in the magazine include a winter event calendar and guides to notable places to eat, drink or spend the day.

Grab a free copy of Explore Summit atop Summit Daily newsstands or at the office at 301 W. Main St., Suite 201, and prepare for winter in the High Country.