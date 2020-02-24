Extreme weather shuts down ski area buses and lifts

Update at 11:22 a.m.: The Outback Express is now open at Keystone.

Update at 11:10 a.m.: All lifts are open at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, according to Leigh Hierholzer, spokeswoman for A-Basin. East Wall hiking is closed, but the lower traverse on East Wall is open.

At Keystone, the Outback Express is currently on hold due to “adverse weather conditions,” according to Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort spokeswoman Nicole Stull. Stull said all other lifts are currently open at Keystone.

“At Breck, the majority of our lower mountain lifts across Peak 7, 8, 9 and 10 are currently open, while our upper mountain lifts and terrain are currently on hold due to adverse conditions,” Stull said in an email.

Stull added that lifts and terrain that remain on hold include the T-Bar lift, the Imperial Express SuperChair, Zendo Chair and Kensho Superchair.

Original: FRISCO — On Monday morning, a government issued emergency alert popped up on Summit County dwellers iPhone’s warning of snow squalls and sudden whiteouts until 9:15 a.m. At 8:33 a.m. Breckenridge Resort suspended all bus services, but services resumed around 10 a.m. As of 10 a.m., E Chair is open for the day but Zendo Chair, Kensho Superchair and Imperial Express SuperChair are on hold at Breckenridge.

At 8:30 a.m., Loveland Ski Area announced that Lift 9 will not open on Monday while Lift 8 and the top of Lift 4 are on a hold.

Taylor Prather, spokeswoman for Copper Mountain Resort, reported that Copper Bowl, Tucker Mountain and Spaulding Bowl are currently closed for snow safety work.