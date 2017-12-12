Former Lake County undersheriff Fernando Mendoza indicted for child sexual exploitation

Former Lake County undersheriff Fernando Mendoza was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for more than a half-a-dozen charges, including attempted child sexual exploitation and official misconduct, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

In early November, Denver7 reported that three female employees of the Lake County Sheriff's Office had accused Mendoza of sexual harassment. The women, who worked as 911 dispatchers, told the news station that Mendoza had continually made lewd comments to them and sent them inappropriate text messages while they were on duty.

Mendoza was fired after the allegations were reported and now faces two official misconduct counts related to them. Mendoza has also been charged with several felonies for allegedly trying to entice a relative to post nude images online, the DA's Office confirmed.

Mendoza has been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, attempt to commit first degree aggravated incest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, attempt to commit invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and embezzlement of public property, all felonies.

Denver7 reported that the embezzlement and invasion of privacy counts stem from allegations that Mendoza took a camera from the sheriff's office and used it to observe someone in his bathroom.

Mendoza is currently being held at the Lake County Jail with no bond, according to the release. He is set to appear in Lake County District Court on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., when his bond will be set.

Mendoza has lived in Lake County since 2011, the release said.