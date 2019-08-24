Frisco Town Council to recap Fourth of July and discuss bag fees, tobacco, housing at next meeting

FRISCO — The Frisco Town Council will be recapping this year’s Fourth of July parade and other hot-button issues — including bag fees, tobacco regulations and housing — during its work session and regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27.

During the 3:45 p.m. work session, the council will be recapping the town’s Fourth of July celebration. Community feedback and comments are welcome, and there also will be discussion about next year’s festivities.

The Summit Daily News received several letters to the editor about a Confederate flag the was displayed during the parade. Frisco marketing and communications director Vanessa Agee responded to complaints by saying, “… the town of Frisco doesn’t examine parade floats for their speech content, because the Constitution and precedent are quite clear that the government should not abridge the freedom of speech.”

Following the work session, the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. will have a second reading of an ordinance to adopt a 25 cent fee for single-use bags. If passed, the ordinance would go into effect Jan. 1.

The council also will hold first readings on three ordinances related to tobacco regulation, including minimum age requirements and licensing for tobacco product sales. The town of Frisco is considering these measures to reduce nicotine use among youths.

Then Town Council members will turn their attention to the Frisco Housing Helps Program and a proposed resolution that would allow the town to pay homeowners, buyers, sellers, investors or businesses for an occupancy deed restriction on their property.

The restriction would limit occupancy to local employees who work an average of 30 hours per week in Summit County and the Ten Mile Basin. The plan is similar to one the town of Breckenridge passed in July.

More information can be found at FriscoGov.com on the meeting calendar.