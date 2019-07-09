Interfaith Council to tackle homelessness at Sunday film series

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit Colorado Interfaith Council will host the next event in its Summer Sundays Film Series this weekend, diving into issues surrounding economic struggles and homelessness in America.

On July 14, the group will present six short films addressing modern homelessness around the country. Following the films, there will be a panel discussion featuring Dr. Vince Savage with the Aspen Homeless Shelter, Cathy Alderman with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and Raychel Kelly with Good Bridge Community Summit County.

The event is free and beings at 6:30 p.m. at the Colorado Mountain College campus in Breckenridge. For more information, contact Andy Searls at a80searls@gmail.com, call 970-668-0625 or visit the interfaith council’s Facebook page.