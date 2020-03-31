Keystone, Breckenridge donate more than 13,000 pounds of fruits and veggies to local food banks

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank is making an extra effort to help people who have been affected by COVID-19, as shown March 18 in Breckenridge. Businesses who have donated their food to the food bank include Vail Resorts, the owners of Sauce on the Blue and Quandary Grill, among others.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

As ski areas and restaurants across Colorado were ordered to close, many donated their remaining food to employees and local food banks.

In Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort donated about 13,000 pounds of perishable food to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Leadville Community Food Bank, including vegetables, fruits, dairy, juices and prepared salads.

On Monday, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz also announced he would donate $100,000 each to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and The Summit Foundation.