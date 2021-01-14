Leadville winter fat bike race series moves to virtual format
Cross-country ski and snowshoe categories added
The 2021 Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series hosted by the Cloud City Wheelers will take place this winter with self-timed rides on defined courses rather than a more traditional race.
Cyclists will have a number of days to ride each course in an unsupported fashion and log their time on the series registration website, according to a news release.
This year’s series — which will include new categories for cross-country skiers and snowshoers — starts with the Colorado Cup Race Jan. 23-31 at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
Subsequent series races include one at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center from Feb. 5-7 and Feb. 12-14, the Mineral Belt Mayhem starting at Dutch Henri Hill Trailhead from March 6-14, the Fatty Patty 50K starting at Colorado Mountain College and winding through the historic East Side Mining District from March 20-28 and the East Side Epic on a to-be-determined course from April 10-18.
Those with the fastest times will win prizes, and all racers will be eligible for prize drawings.
To sign up and for more details, visit CloudCityWheelers.com/race. Registration for the five-race series costs $75, or each race costs $20.
Race proceeds benefits the Wheelers organization, which conducts trail improvement and maintenance work each summer, including building 6.5 miles of new singletrack trail at Turquoise Lake last year. This summer, 6 more miles will be built and, in the coming weeks, the Wheelers will submit a Singletrack Trails Master Plan for the U.S. Forest Service to review.
