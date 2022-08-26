Local veteran Brandon Adam, who was wounded in combat, helps give back after receiving mortgage-free home

Brandon Adam poses for a photo at the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks on Thursday, Aug. 25. Adam alongside the staff at the Raven Golf Club has organized a charity golf tournament in Adam's name. Titled 'Birdies for Brandon' the event will take place on Monday, Sept. 5 and will help to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Nearly 15 years ago, Brandon Adam’s life changed forever.

As a sergeant of the U.S. Army, Adam — of Sandpoint, Idaho — was serving as a combat engineer in the second infantry division in Iraq when a roadside explosive severely wounded Adam.

As a result of the explosion, Adam suffered the loss of both his legs above the knee, serious back injuries — including a torn L5 disc — nerve damage and post traumatic stress disorder.

Following the life-altering event, Adam spent several years rehabbing from his injuries. Adam had to learn how to function with a body he never imagined he would have upon coming back from war.

Adam says he expected to either come back from serving in Iraq either alive or dead. He never considered what ended up happening to him.

After spending a year in the hospital, Adam retired from the military in 2008 and tirelessly worked to get to a point where he could play sports again.

“Sports have been a part of my rehabilitation since the military,” Adam said. “In the military, you are always competing. You are always competing with your brothers. It is something I crave and need in my life, and so that’s why I pursue the things I pursue now.”

Since recovering, Adam has not allowed himself to be grounded by his injuries. Instead, Adam has excelled to the highest level of sport.

Adam is a two-time silver medalist at the X Games in Mono Skier X and a three-time national champion in sled hockey with the Colorado Avalanche. He is also currently on the U.S developmental team for sled hockey.

“My goal in life is to compete until I can’t — until the body says no,” Adam said. “Hopefully I can be a Tom Brady and do it until I am 45.”

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Adam is hoping to make the U.S. sled hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The opportunity would allow Adam to compete for his country at the international level.

Beyond sled hockey and skiing, Adam also plays golf with a state-of-the-art cart that allows him to angle himself towards the ball and get a full swing towards the ball.

Despite the accolades that Adam has earned over the years in the sports world, it wasn’t until February 2020 that Adam moved into a house that was accessible to him and his needs as a wounded veteran.

Through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a mortgage-free home was built for Adam, his wife and their two kids near the 13th hole of the Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne. The house allowed Adam accessibility that he did not have in his family’s previous home.

“This is something that will impact my life until I am dead,” Adam said of his smart home. In my other place, I couldn’t use my master bedroom, I couldn’t use my master closet, I couldn’t use the bottom half of my house because there were stairs. To be able to have this and for Tunnel to Towers to do this for me and my family, I could never in words describe the impact,” Adam said.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Although Adam cannot describe the impact the house has had on him and his family, he felt called to give back to the cause of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation himself.

With the help of Ted Coleman at the Raven Golf Club, a golf tournament called Birdies for Brandon has been set up in Adam’s name. The tournament is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5, and will not only feature a round of golf but also prizes, contests and raffles.

“I came down to Brandon, and he saw the tournament as his platform,” Coleman said. “He is not selfish. It is all about his buddies and his friends — his fellow warriors. He is concerned about them.”

“Veterans are everywhere,” Adam said of wanting to help give back. “With the modern day war, I wouldn’t be here in other conflicts. I wouldn’t have made it. We are going to see in the future a lot more with major issues so this is a big deal that people are wanting to step up to make veterans’ lives a lot easier.”

All of the proceeds of the tournament will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in order to continue to help veterans and first responders like the foundation helped the Adam family.

Several local businesses and community members have already committed to the cause by giving money or providing prizes for the silent auction.

Some of the prizes at the silent auction include two tickets and a hotel stay to see the Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars, dinner for two plus a two-night stay at Beaver Run Resort and a $75 gift certificate to Downstairs at Eric’s.

“People are coming out to support, and, like we said, this is just the first year,” Adam said. “Each year we are going to do something grander and grander.”

For more information about the Birdies for Brandon golf tournament, contact Raven Golf Club head golf professional Scott Sasser at ssasser@ravenatthreepeaks.com .