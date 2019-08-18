Local wilderness nonprofit celebrates 25 years, announces name change

Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance volunteers work on a project in the Gore Range.

Courtesy photo

FRISCO — Friends of Eagles Nest Wilderness hosted its WilderFest and 25th birthday celebration Saturday in Frisco Historic Park.

The nonprofit organization supports the U.S. Forest Service in Summit and Eagle county wilderness areas, including Ptarmigan Peak, Holy Cross and Eagles Nest. About 80 volunteers perform trail and campsite maintenance, educate national forest visitors and sponsor an invasive weed mitigation program.

The nonprofit has completed several projects this summer, including a weekend at Upper Cataract Lake in July and another weekend at Gore Lake in August. Volunteers are invited to help construct a new bridge on the Lily Pad Lakes Trail on Aug. 24.

Also at its birthday celebration, the nonprofit unveiled its new name: the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance.

Find more information at FENW.org.