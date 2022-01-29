Amber Flenniken runs for Summit County coroner

Summit County’s former Chief Deputy Coroner Amber Flenniken is running for Summit County coroner.

Flenniken — who has been a Summit County resident for 27 years — has worked in the Coroner’s Office for the past five years and also works at St. Anthony Summit Hospital as a patient care tech and a security officer.

Her other credentials include being an emergency medical technician. She’s certified by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, and she is certified through both the Colorado Coroners Association and Mental Health First Aid USA. Additionally, she’s a nationally certified emergency medical technician and she also has her American Heart Association CPR certification.

Flenniken will be vying for the Democratic seat during the primary election on June 28.