Country Boy Mine earns recognition from TripAdvisor

Visiting from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Emersen Roodvoets, 10, far left, and her younger brother, Gage, 8, and her father Levi, pan for gold at the Country Boy Mine Wednesday, April 3, 2019 near Breckenridge.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archives

Country Boy Mine in Breckenridge recently earned recognition from TripAdvisor as one of its Travelers’ Choice Award winners.

According to TripAdvisor’s website , this award program honors businesses and attractions that are known for consistently earning great reviews and are among the top 10% of all listings on the travel review site.

Country Boy Mine originally opened in the late 1800s as a gold mine, according to a news release. During its lifespan it also mined zinc and lead.

Today the attraction offers activities like treasure hunts, tours, hay rides, gold panning and meeting its two miniature donkeys.