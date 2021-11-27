Frisco-based carpooling app TreadShare now available in App and Google Play stores

Frisco-based carpooling app TreadShare is now available in the App and Google Play stores.

The app was started by Erwin Germain, who moved to Colorado in 2015 from the French and Swiss Alps. Germain was surprised to learn that the state didn’t have a carpooling system, which he said he used all the time when living in Europe.

The app’s been in development since 2019 and is officially live and ready to be used. It works like this: Colorado residents can upload their upcoming trips into the system or find other travelers who would pay a fee to accompany them on their ride to or from the mountains.

The goal is to reduce the amount of traffic on Interstate 70 and other highways. According to the app’s website , a one-way trip from Denver to Breckenridge costs about $16, from Frisco to Vail costs about $5, from Boulder to Denver costs about $6 and from Glenwood Springs to Aspen costs about $8. Trips must be at least 23 miles unless it is to or from a ski resort. Any trip must be posted by a driver and booked by a passenger at least 2 hours before.

To kick off the app’s launch, Germain said his team is coordinating two giveaways via Instagram. The first is with the account @i70things , where participants have the chance to win Nokian snow tires. The second is with @LovelandSkiArea , where participants have the chance to win a season pass.

For more information about TreadShare, visit TreadShare.com .