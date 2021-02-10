Frisco Trading Post opens as ‘sister store’ of Everything Colorado

Frisco Trading Post opened in November on Frisco's Main Street.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

Frisco locals might have noticed a new store on Main Street reminiscent of Dillon’s Everything Colorado and Copper Mountain’s Copper Mountain Mercantile. Members of the Johnston family, who own Everything Colorado and Copper Mountain Mercantile, opened the new store, Frisco Trading Post, in November.

The three stores are owned by sisters Ariel and Alison Johnston and their father, Graeme Johnston. Ariel Johnston wrote in an email that the family calls the three shops “sister stores” as they carry similar products and have similar themes but are not exactly the same.

“We do carry some of the same items, especially the locally made items, in all of the stores, but the products do vary quite a bit, as well,” Johnston wrote.

Johnston said that after the trio opened Everything Colorado, they looked for opportunities to open more shops in nearby locations, hence the recently opened Frisco store. She added that more than 80 local vendors’ products can be found in the stores.

“We have really enjoyed being able to give visitors and locals a shop that offers a pleasant experience, good customer service, a local feel as well as locally made goods,” Johnston wrote.

Frisco Trading Post, 299 Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.