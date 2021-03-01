Oh La La opens as sister bakery to La Française in Breckenridge

Oh La La, a new bakery in Breckenridge, carries macarons, event cakes and other pastries.

Photo from Oh La La

Oh La La, a new French bakery in Breckenridge, is the counterpart of La Française Bakery and is bringing French macarons, gelato and custom cakes to town.

Margot Heraud, owner of Oh La La and La Française, is originally from France and has been operating La Française in Breckenridge for the past two years with her parents. She said people always were asking for macarons and bigger cakes, which she wanted to do but didn’t have the space in the bakery. However, a space above the shop was empty, so Heraud decided to move in and open another bakery: Oh La La.

Oh La La opened Feb. 12 at 411 S. Main St., Suite 14, in Breckenridge and offers consultations for specialty cakes, including wedding cakes. The store opened over Valentine’s Day weekend, and Heraud laughed as she recalled people coming into the store looking for gifts for their partners.

“It was so funny,” Heraud said. “I had so many men who came with (our) Instagram picture … and were like, ‘My wife wanted me to get this.’”

The bakery offers macarons by the box as well as ready-to-buy cakes. There is also a section for gelato and other frozen desserts. Heraud said she plans to add coffee to the mix of available bakery items.

Photo from Oh La La

Kelsey Hlatki, Oh La La’s pastry chef, is enrolled in her second year of the culinary apprenticeship program at Colorado Mountain College. When the restaurant she was working at closed last March, Hlatki said she continued baking and making pastries in her free time. Eventually, Heraud asked Hlatki to bake for Oh La La.

“It was basically a dream opportunity,” Hlatki said. “It’s been really fun. … We ended up getting busier and selling more than I anticipated.”

Hlatki hopes to become a certified pastry chef in the next year and a half and explained that altitude can be tricky to work with as a pastry chef. However, she said that when it comes to making macarons, the dry air works to her advantage.

“What I’ve learned with a lot of things is there’s little adjustments that you just have to make for temperature and liquid and flour,” Hlatki said.

Hlatki said that while she is mainly self-taught when it comes to classic French pastry, she’s been able to expand her knowledge through one of her pastry instructors at Colorado Mountain College.

Oh La La is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Wednesday. Heraud noted that other meeting times can be accommodated for consultations.