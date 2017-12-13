Rivers Clothing wins Frisco Wassail Days

Sixty-seven Frisco businesses competed in this years Wassail Days, which ran from Dec. 1-10, and invited visitors to taste and then vote on their favorite spiced cider.

Rivers Clothing Company on Main Street took home first place this year, followed by Colisco Wearables in second and RE/MAX Properties of the Summit in third. All received trophies created by local glassblower John Hudnut.

Fourth and fifth place prizes went to the Frisco Lodge and Foote's Rest Sweet Shop, respectively. In order to vote on their favorite wassail, visitors had to have at least four unique stamps on their tasting card.

"It is remarkable that Frisco has a business community, which is so generous and able to see the benefits of making such a significant effort to welcome people into Frisco and their businesses," said Vanessa Agee, the town's director of marketing and communications, in a news release. "This was a record year for Wassail visits here in Frisco, and we've heard from many visitors and locals alike that they discovered businesses that they had never visited and that they felt authentically welcomed by Frisco's extraordinary business community."

Guests were once again asked this year to fill up their "12 Sips of Wassail" card by visiting 12 participating business, tasting their wassail and exchanging their cards for a commemorative mug. This year, 1,797 guests completed their cards, resulting in more than 21,500 unique visits to Frisco businesses, the town said.