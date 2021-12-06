Ski Butlers changes banks to align with climate vision

Ski Butlers is a worldwide organization that delivers and picks up rental gear. The company, which has a location in Breckenridge, recently announced that it was switching banks in an effort to align more closely with its climate vision.

Ski Butlers/Courtesy photo

Ski Butlers, a worldwide rental gear delivery service with a location in Breckenridge, recently announced it is switching from JPMorgan Chase to KeyBank to align with its goal to operate at net zero emissions by 2030.

According to a news release from the organization , some of the top financial institutions provide large amounts of capital to fossil fuel companies. While the release stated that Ski Butlers “was not able to find a local bank that has completely divested from the extraction industry,” it did say that KeyBank was a worthwhile switch.

