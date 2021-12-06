Ski Butlers changes banks to align with climate vision
Ski Butlers, a worldwide rental gear delivery service with a location in Breckenridge, recently announced it is switching from JPMorgan Chase to KeyBank to align with its goal to operate at net zero emissions by 2030.
According to a news release from the organization, some of the top financial institutions provide large amounts of capital to fossil fuel companies. While the release stated that Ski Butlers “was not able to find a local bank that has completely divested from the extraction industry,” it did say that KeyBank was a worthwhile switch.
For more information on Ski Butlers and its decision to switch banks, visit SkiButlers.com.
