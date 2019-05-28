Town of Breckenridge selects ALLO Communications for Fiber9600

The Town of Breckenridge has chosen ALLO Communications to be the service provider for proposed fiber optic infrastructure in town.

Getty Images / iStockphoto | iStockphoto

The town of Breckenridge has selected ALLO Communications to be the service provider for the new Fiber9600 infrastructure project, which would create fiber optic infrastructure throughout the town.

The overall goal of the Fiber9600 project is to enable the community to own its future by creating a reliable, high-speed fiber infrastructure that can serve all of the town’s connectivity and internet needs into the foreseeable future.

While some communities choose to operate their own municipal networks and provide service, Breckenridge made the decision to partner with a private service provider to manage connectivity and internet needs for businesses and residents.

“We were very excited to choose ALLO,” commented assistant town manager Shannon Haynes. “We were especially impressed by their professionalism, their experience and success in markets both small and large, and their knowledge of our community. ALLO will be a great partner for the town and a great community organization in Breckenridge. They have certainly made this whole process much smoother for us.”

“ALLO’s 500 associates are excited to provide our exceptional level of local customer service, honest value, community involvement, and technical support to the town of Breckenridge. An all-fiber network will allow the town to future-proof their homes and businesses, grow and operate at a whole new level, and improve the quality of life at the speed of life,” said Brad Moline, ALLO President.

Breckenridge and ALLO will host a press conference on June 3, at 4 p.m., at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road.