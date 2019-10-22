Loveland Ski Area to open for the season Friday

LOVELAND SKI AREA — On Tuesday afternoon, Loveland Ski Area officials announced that they will open the mountain Friday, just five days after their 2018 opening day Oct. 20.

Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2019/20 season on Friday, October 25! Lift turn at 9:00am. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/gQMxIzgqoM — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 22, 2019

The announcement was long-awaited by Loveland skiers as the ski area was originally in the race to open with Keystone Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. After the other two locations pulled the trigger on opening after the first major snowstorm, Loveland seemed to be more cautious.

Before the storm that hit earlier this week blanked Summit County, John Sellers, spokesman for Loveland, said they still needed more snow in the base area and on the beginner Home Run in order to connect the opening day beginner runs, Catwalk and Mambo.

On Monday, Loveland announced on its social media channels that the ski area got 10 inches of fresh snow over the weekend and was making plenty of snow, finishing up the base area and Home Run.

Mother Nature dropped 10” of snow over the weekend on Loveland. Our snowmakers continue to make snow around the clock.We are getting very close on the final bottom section of the mountain. We still don’t have an opening date but we are very optimistic to have something very soon. pic.twitter.com/yXJbyWdued — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 21, 2019

Now that those two areas are ready to go, so is the ski area. Loveland will officially open at 9 a.m. with an 18 inch base.

“Our snowmaking team has been working around the clock to get the mountain ready, and all of their hard work is about to pay off,” Loveland Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell said in a statement. “Mother Nature chipped in with almost a foot of snow during this last storm cycle, and that was the boost we needed. Winter is officially here, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of another season.”

Chet’s Dream will be the first chairlift open and will service about 1,000 vertical feet of terrain for opening day.