Head-on crash kills one, closes Highway 6 in Dillon
DILLON — One person was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Dillon on Thursday morning, according to a Summit Fire & EMS Facebook post.
Emergency crews responded at about 6 a.m. to the crash on Highway 6 near the eagle statue. Seven people were taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center with injuries.
Highway 6 is closed between Lake Dillon Drive and Tenderfoot Street. Drivers can detour the crash on Tenderfoot Street in Dillon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crime and Public Safety