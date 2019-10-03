Head-on crash kills one, closes Highway 6 in Dillon

A Dillon Police Department vehicle blocks U.S. Highway 6 at Lake Dillon Drive and Evergreen Road on Thursday morning.

Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com

DILLON — One person was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 near Dillon on Thursday morning, according to a Summit Fire & EMS Facebook post.

Emergency crews responded at about 6 a.m. to the crash on Highway 6 near the eagle statue. Seven people were taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center with injuries.

Highway 6 is closed between Lake Dillon Drive and Tenderfoot Street. Drivers can detour the crash on Tenderfoot Street in Dillon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.