May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now, a day of generosity in response to COVID-19

The Giving Tuesday generosity campaign, held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is holding an emergency version of the event Tuesday, May 5, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the economy and left millions of people struggling to get by worldwide.

With the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow, the campaign is inviting people around the world to volunteer along with donating money toward charitable ventures in their communities, celebrating the act of giving at a time when it is most needed.

The campaign is encouraging people to donate to support first responders, front-line workers and organizations that are feeding, housing, educating and nurturing community members.

The Giving Tuesday Now campaign encourages the public to contribute to their local nonprofits and charities, but even people who can’t afford to donate money can make a difference, organizers said. In a guide on how individuals can contribute, organizers suggest virtual volunteering, posting a video that shares a useful skill, running errands for a neighbor who’s alone or just checking in on them so they can hear a friendly voice.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In addition to donating to your favorite local nonprofit, a donation to The Summit Foundation supports more than 100 nonprofits. If you would like your donation to go specifically to the Summit County Cares fund, which is supporting local nonprofits during the pandemic, include a note with your donation at SummitFoundation.org/give/donate.