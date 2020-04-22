More than half a million dollars awarded to Summit High School students on Scholarship Night

Summit High School is blanketed with snow April 18. The Summit School District recently announced that all schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half a million dollars was awarded to Summit High School seniors on Scholarship Night April 6. While the ceremony was canceled due to the current public health order, scholarship recipients were notified by email.

Nearly 440 scholarships were awarded by more than 6o organizations totaling $560,000, according to Local Scholarship Coordinator Timi Lawson. The Summit Foundation was the largest donor on the night, awarding more than $300,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors, according to a release from the nonprofit.

The Summit Foundation awarded scholarships based on financial need, academic excellence and community service. The scholarships are funded through the Patron Pass Program, which sells transferable ski medallions that are donated by area ski resorts, as well as individual donations by community members.

Bellow is a complete list of scholarship recipients at Summit High School:

