More than half a million dollars awarded to Summit High School students on Scholarship Night
More than half a million dollars was awarded to Summit High School seniors on Scholarship Night April 6. While the ceremony was canceled due to the current public health order, scholarship recipients were notified by email.
Nearly 440 scholarships were awarded by more than 6o organizations totaling $560,000, according to Local Scholarship Coordinator Timi Lawson. The Summit Foundation was the largest donor on the night, awarding more than $300,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors, according to a release from the nonprofit.
The Summit Foundation awarded scholarships based on financial need, academic excellence and community service. The scholarships are funded through the Patron Pass Program, which sells transferable ski medallions that are donated by area ski resorts, as well as individual donations by community members.
Bellow is a complete list of scholarship recipients at Summit High School:
- Alpenglow Chamber Music Festivals: Jacob Brewer
- Amico Winegar Scholarship Fund: Hannah Drabik, Katelynn Wertz, Sophie Johnsen
- Arapahoe Basin Scholarship: Christina Koetteritz, Grace Staberg, Hannah Anderson
- Axis Sports: Tim Gallagher
- Breckenridge Associates: Faith Beal, Lydia Szadzinski
- Breckenridge Elementary PTSA: Annie Carney, Opal Koning, Tim Gallagher
- Breckenridge Masonic Lodge No. 47 of CO: Barrett Wagenseil, Dylan Huston, Joseph Burgos, Manuel Lopez, Nayeli De Niz Martinez
- Breckenridge Restaurant Association: Natalie Anderson, Nicole Kimball, Opal Koning, Caleb White, Ethan Long, Chloe Krasowski, Manuel Lopez
- Brunvand Families Scholarship: Elsa Bates, PK Vincze, Thomas Francis
- Buffalo Mountain Metropolitan District Scholarship: Ginnel Camacho
- Carlson, Edwards & O’Connor: Hannah Anderson
- Carriage House Early Learning Center: Koa Rashidi
- Christopher Ethridge Memorial Scholarship – Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District: Margaret Hoehn, Max Bonenberger
- Climax Molybdenum Co.: Adrian Gomez, Elsa Bates, Magnus Crone
- Colorado Mountain College: Alexander Pappas, Kaitlin Tufano, Nellie Ruiz-Hernandez, Nayeli De Niz Martinez, Maria Payan, Gracee Long, Jennifer Ruiz, Miguel Alfaro, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, Jasmine Laube, Josselin Sorto Leiva, Elisa Malcolm
- Copper Mountain Resort: Barrett Wagenseil, Caleb White, Chloe Krasowski, Ethan Long, Gracee Long, Hannah Drabik, Lauren Fox, Thomas Francis
- Dillon Valley Elementary PTSA & Leadership Team: Abigail Daugherty, AnnaRose Craig, Brandon Daniel, Celene Casillas, Elsa Bates, Ever Chacon, Ginnel Camacho, Hannah Anderson, Jacob Brewer, Jamie Nogueda, Jessica Fernandez De La O, Joceline Guevara Lemus, Kalena Sapp, Maria Payan, Nellie Hernandez, Steven Jardim
- Education Foundation of the Summit: Adrian Gomez, Christina Koetteritz, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, David Walters, Emily Lopez, Emmanuel Gomez, Jamie Nogueda, Jessica Fernandez De La O, Kamola Mukhamedova, Omar Ly, Shannon O’Brien
- Educational Change: David Walters, Kelly Gutierrez, Nellie Hernandez
- EyeTech Optometry: Sophia Fondl
- FirstBank: Joceline Guevara Lemus
- Friends of the Dillon Ranger District: Jeremiah Vaille, Jessica Fernandez De La O
- Friends of the Summit County Libraries: Chloe Krasowski, Misha Martin-Williams
- Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber of Commerce: Kamola Mukhamedova, Sophia Fondl, Sophie Johnsen
- Frisco Elementary PTSA: Chloe Krasowski, Sophia Fondl, Anna Tomlinson, Sophie Johnsen, Julia Reddell
- Hawk’s Caring Crew Club at Upper Blue Elementary: Adrian Gomez Ortega
- Judith James Carlson Poetry & Literary Scholarship: Courtney Brown, Ethan Long
- Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology: PK Vincze, Wyatt Brownson
- Lake Dillon Theatre Co.: David Walters
- Laura Helen Foote Memorial Scholarship: Sophia Fondl
- Mountain Angler: Sam Wescott
- Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design: Finnegan Remias
- National Repertory Orchestra Arts Scholarship: Kaden Woodhams
- P.E.O. Chapter FU: Natalie Anderson, Sophia Fondl
- Silverthorne Elementary PTA: Audrey Anderson, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, David Walters, Emily Lopez, Fanta Maguiraga, Kelly Gutierrez
- Summit Lake Dillon Optimists: Celene Casillas, Hannah Anderson, Hunter Stimson, Joseph Burgos, Rudolf Burki, Zoe Turner
- Summit Association of Realtors: Audrey Anderson, Elsa Bates, Chloe Krasowski, Emily Lopez, Breanna Roach, Kamola Mukhamedova, Logan Simson, Milo Gauss
- Summit Chamber of Commerce: Opal Koning, Kaden Woodhams, Manuel Lopez, Hanna Sizer, Logan Simson
- Summit Choral Society: Audrey Anderson, Isabela Imamura, Jesselyn Brown, Soledad Borrego
- Summit County Builders Association: Colton Leopold, Zoe Turner
- Summit County Restaurant Association: Manuel Lopez
- Summit County Teachers Association: Emily Lopez, Maria Payan
- Summit County Elks Lodge: Jeremiah Vaille, Thomas Francis
- Summit County Rotary: Abigail Schierholz, Anna Tomlinson, Brandon Montealegre, Breanna Roach, Caleb White, Emily Lopez, Erica Cabral, Hannah Anderson, Katelynn Wertz, Logan Simson, Misha Martin-Williams, Shannon O’Brien
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office: Anna Tomlinson
- SCE PTSA: Alison Baltazar, Jeremiah Vaille, Kaden Woodhams, Koa Rashidi
- Summit County Rugby: PK Vincze
- SHS Leadership: Christina Koetteritz, Samantha Cheek, Max Bonenberger
- SHS PTSO: Caleb White, Courtney Brown, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, David Walters, Eleanor Duchow, Emily Lopez, Fanta Maguiraga, Gabriel Dalrymple, Jeremiah Vaille, Jessica Fernandez De La O, Lauren Fox, Lidia Szadzinski, Logan Simson, Magnus Crone, Nellie Hernandez, Opal Koning
- St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Health Foundation: Crystal Martinez-Lopez, Milo Gauss, Nayeli De Niz Martinez, Nellie Hernandez, Taylor Ash, Thomas Brown, Hannah Anderson, Katelynn Wertz
- Summit Middle School: Jake Lau, Nellie Hernandez, Taylor Ash
- Summit Youth Hockey: Max Bonenberger, Shannon O’Brien, Taylor Ash, Jonathan Lunney
- The Summit Foundation: Abigail Daugherty, Abigail Schierholz, Adrian Gomez, Alberto Espinosa, Alexander Romo, Alison Baltazar, Anna Confer, Anna Tomlinson, AnnaRose Craig, Annie Carney, Audrey Anderson, Barrett Wagenseil, Benjamin Rider, Brandon Daniel Estrada, Brandon Montealegre, Braya Hendrickson, Breanna Roach, Briana Joyner, Caleb White, Cameron Bryant, Celene Casillas, Chloe Krasowski, Christina Koetteritz, Colton Leopold, Courtney Brown, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, Cydney Hurlbert, David Walters, Dylan Parmley, Eleanor Duchow, Elisa Malcolm, Elizabeth Smith, Elsa Bates, Emily Lopez, Emmanuel Gomez, Erica Cabral, Ethan Casias, Ethan Long, Ever Chacon, Faith Beal, Fanta Maguiraga, Finnegan Remias, Gabriel Dalrymple, Ginnel Camacho, Grace Staberg, Gracee Long, Hanna Sizer, Hannah Anderson, Hunter Stimson, Isabela Imamura, Ivy Edberg, Jacob Brewer, Jake Lau, Jamie Nogueda, Jenevieve McMurtry, Jennifer Ruiz, Jeremiah Vaille, Jesselyn Brown, Jessica Fernandez De La O, Joceline Guevara Lemus, Jonathon Lunney, Jordan McMurtry, Joseph Burgos, Josselin Leiva, Julia Reddell, Kaden Woodhams, Kalena Sapp, Kamola Mukhamedova, Katelynn Wertz, Kelly Gutierrez, Koa Rashidi, Lauren Fox, Lidia Szadzinski, Lily Young, Logan Simson, Lukas Cancelosi, Magnus Crone, Manuel Lopez, Margaret Hoehn, Maria Payan, Mark Jardim, Max Bonenberger, Maya Gary, Megan Willitts, Milo Gauss, Misha Martin-Williams, Natalie Anderson, Nayeli De Niz Martinez, Nellie Hernandez, Nicole Kimball, Omar Ly, Opal Koning, Patrick Middlebrook, PK Vincze, Raina Miller, River Mentch, Rylan Sorrell, Samantha Cheek, Samuel Wescott, Sarah McGuire, Shannon O’Brien, Soledad Borrego, Sophia Fondl, Sophie Johnsen, Steven Jardim, Sullivan Wheeler, Taryn Wade, Taylor Ash, Timothy Gallagher, Timothy Lunney, Wyatt Brownson, Zoe Sicat, Zoe Turner
- Three Peaks Scholarship Fund: Alberto Espinosa, Anna Confer, Audrey Anderson, Benjamin Rider, Christina Koetteritz, Eleanor Duchow, Elsa Bates, Emmanuel Gomez, Finnegan Remias, Gabriel Dalrymple, Ginnel Camacho, Hannah Anderson, Jennifer Ruiz, Jessica Fernandez De La O, Kamola Mukhamedova, Logan Simson, Magnus Crone, Max Bonenberger, Megan Willitts, Thomas Francis, Timothy Gallagher
- Town of Blue River: Benjamin Rider, Samantha Cheek, Shannon O’Brien, Timothy Gallagher
- Town of Breckenridge: AnnaRose Craig, Benjamin Rider, Courtney Brown, Dylan Parmley, Elsa Bates, Finnegan Remias, Ivy Edberg, Jacob Brewer, Lily Young, Margaret Hoehn, Max Bonenberger, Misha Martin-Williams, Natalie Anderson, Nellie Hernandez, Opal Koning, Patrick Middlebrook, PK Vincze, Shannon O’Brien, Taylor Ash, Timothy Gallagher
- Town of Dillon: Caleb White, Emily Lopez, Isabela Imamura, Jessica Fernandez De La O, victoria nickel
- Town of Frisco: Barrett Wagenseil, Bridgette Hough, Dylan Huston, Hannah Drabik, Kamola Mukhamedova, Katelynn Wertz, Lukas Cancelosi, Megan Willitts, Raina Miller, Sophia Fondl, Sophie Johnsen
- Town of Silverthorne: Alexander Romo, Anna Confer, Audrey Anderson, Brandon Montealegre, Cameron Bryant, Celene Casillas, Crystal Martinez-Lopez, David Walters, Eleanor Duchow, Fanta Maguiraga, Hannah Anderson, Jake Lau, Jenevieve McMurtry, Jennifer Ruiz, Jordan McMurtry, Joseph Burgos, Kelly Gutierrez, Mark Jardim, Maya Gary, Omar Ly, Piper Miller, Samuel Wescott, Steven Jardim
- Upper Blue Elementary PTA: Kamola Mukhamedova, Lily Young
- Vail Resorts EpicPromise Employee Foundation: Courtney Brown, Tim Gallagher, Max Bonenberger, Lily Young, Ivy Edberg
- Women of the Summit: Fanta Maguiraga, Grace Staberg, Lidia Szadzinski, Shannon O’Brien, Zoe Turner, Grace Staberg, Sophia Fondl, Shannon O’Brien
- Summit County Government: Annie Carney, Ashley Roach, Braya Hendrickson, Breanna Roach, Caleb White, Chloe Krasowski, Courtney Brown, Ethan Casias, Ethan Long, Faith Beal, Ginnel Camacho, Grace Staberg, Gracee Long, Jeremiah Vaille, Jonathon Lunney, Kaden Woodhams, Kalena Sapp, Lauren Fox, Logan Simson, Maria Payan, Nayeli De Niz Martinez, Paul Hans, PK Vincze, Sophia Fondl, Sullivan Wheeler, Thomas Francis, Timothy Lunney
