Obituary: Celebration of Life for Steven F. Letofsky

May 5, 1947 – July 25, 2022

Steve Letofsky, attorney and long-time resident of Colorado, passed away, at age 75 on July 25, 2022 at his home in Denver. Steve loved the mountains, his work, his friends, and his dogs. Born and raised in Fargo ND, he received his undergraduate degree from Tulane University and his Juris Doctor from Drake University Law School. He is survived by his sister Paula Letofsky Taylor of Chicago IL.

A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held on April 1, 2023 at the Elks Club, 1321 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne CO from 1:00-3:00PM. If you would like to share a story or a memory, please RSVP to Paula Taylor at paris1year@yahoo.com so you can be put on the program.