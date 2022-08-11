Obituary: Jory James Adams

Jory James Adams

July 26, 1986 – July 25, 2022

Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36. He has paved the way and leaves behind his beloved family. Father James Adams, his mother Paulette Mott, his brother William Adams, Grandparents Joe and Betty Mott, numerous aunts, and Uncles and twice as many cousins. Jory graduated in 2004 from Summit High School. Jory worked in Summit County with the family business and a variety of jobs. In 2011, he decided to serve in the military in service of his country. His

MOS in the army was the Calvary. Honorably discharged in 2014. He landed back in Colorado joined the Army Reserves, and used his GI bill to attend Pueblo University for 2 years. Jory was an investigator for a large law firm at the time. Eventually he moved back to Summit County to finish his education with four associates degrees. Accomplishing this while driving for Lyft and Uber. He once said he enjoyed ride sharing because he met so many different people. Discharged from the Army Reserves in 2019. He was a partner with his

father running the property management company in Dillon, Colorado. Jory loved to cook. He was always trying out a new recipe. Other hobbies include strategic card games with other enthusiasts, going to Central City to play poker. At home, his interests included computer gaming with virtual reality, to the theory of construction and operation of all electronics and networking. He was fascinated with the Universe and math. Jory ‘s ambition was to be a computer

technician. He loves his dog Jester, loves camping, and mostly he loves his family and friends. His heart was big. We love you Jory James Adams!