Obituary: Lieutenant General Quinn H. Becker

Lieutenant General Quinn H. Becker

Provided Photo

June 11, 1930 – March 13, 2022

Lieutenant General Quinn H. Becker, (Retired.), 91, passed away on Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at his home in San Antonio, Texas.

Quinn graduated from LSU Medical School in 1956 and then completed his internship at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii, followed by an Army sponsored orthopedic residency at Confederate Memorial Hospital, Shreveport, Louisiana. Quinn had a sterling military career with deployments that included Vietnam and Europe during the Cold War.

In 1985, LTG Becker was selected for his 3rd Star, and appointed as the 36th Army Surgeon General overseeing the Army’s complex health care system worldwide. LTG Becker, throughout his career, was known as a ‘field doctor” and for emphasizing “medical readiness” of the force, his legacy to the Army.

Quinn and Marie enjoyed retirement together, traveling extensively, serving as Wagon Master and Tail Gunner on RV trips to Mexico and Alaska, square dancing across the country with his brother John and wife Alitia, and living, hiking, and skiing in Summit County, Colorado. He was a ski leader on expert slopes and drove and maintained grooming machines on the Keystone Nordic ski trails. He and Marie went “Cat” and “Heli” Skiing with the “Over the Hill” Gang.

Quinn never knew a stranger. He will be remembered by his Summit County friends for his friendship, respect for all, compassion and, of course, his Louisiana jokes.

