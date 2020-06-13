One person missing after boat capsizes on Dillon Reservoir

One person is missing after a boat capsized on Dillon Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

A rain storm at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday caused large gusts of wind, which blew the boat over. Summit County Rescue Group public information officer Charles Pitman, said the boat was part of the Peak 1 Regatta hosted by Dillon Yacht Club. Two people were on the boat and one remains missing.

Pitman was unable to give any information about the identity of the missing person. He said the search is ongoing and the group will continue into the night. Everyone else involved in the boat race is accounted for, he said.

