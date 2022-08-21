Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Aug. 21
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Cats
- Bean, 7 months, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
- Chuppie, 4 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Dolly, 13 weeks, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female
- Jelly, 7 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, spayed female
- Jingles, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female
- Kit Kat, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
- Littlebit, 1 year and 8 months, domestic shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
- Maggie, 1 year and 3 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
- Mama, 1 year and 6 months, domestic shorthair, diluted tabby calico, spayed female
- Porthos, 4 months, domestic mediumhair, black, neutered male
- Sadie, 8 years, domestic shorthair, calico, spayed female
- Snowflake, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, spayed female
- Tank, 5 months, domestic shorthair, orange tabby, neutered male
- Teak, 4 years, domestic shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
- Violet, 5 months, domestic longhair, brown tabby, spayed female
- Walter, 1 year and 3 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
Dogs
- Arthur, 5 months, Labrador retriever, brown and white, neutered male
- Berlin, 4 years, pit bull terrier and Chinese Shar-Pei mix, tan and tricolor, neutered male
- Bumble, 7 months, German shepherd dog mix, black and white, spayed female
- Bumper, 7 months, German shepherd dog mix, tan and white, spayed female
- Cara, 1 year and 7 months, boxer and Australian kelpie mix, brown, spayed female
- Daisy Mae, 3 years, beagle and Labrador retriever mix, red and white, spayed female
- Dove, 4 years, Great Pyrenees and Akbash mix, white, spayed female
- Lola, 1 year and 7 months, Great Dane and bull terrier mix, black and white, spayed female
- Maria, 1 year and 6 months, border collie, black and white, spayed female
- Olive, 3 years, border collie mix, black and white, spayed female
- Ozzy, 4 years, border collie and Labrador retriever mix, black, neutered male
- Pepper, 4 years, Siberian husky, gray and white, spayed female
- Roo, 8 months, smooth coated Chihuahua, white and brown, neutered male
- Sam, 1 year and 6 months, Saint Bernard, rough-coated mix, red and white, neutered male
- Sandy, 8 years, golden retriever and miniature poodle mix, blonde, spayed female
- Zoom, 16 weeks, Newfoundland mix, black and white, neutered male
Guinea pigs
- Frank, age unknown, calico, unaltered male
- Fred, age unknown, white, unaltered male
Rats
- George, 1 year, white and black, unaltered male
- Lenny, 1 year, white, unaltered male
