Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of March 14, 2021
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website.
Dogs
- GRANT, 2 years, Rottweiler mix, tan and white, neutered male
- HURRICANE, 1 year, Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix, black, neutered male
- LUNA, 5 years, pit bull terrier, brindle and white, spayed female
- MAX, no age, German shepherd and Great Dane mix, black and tan, neutered male
- SHELTON, 1 year 1 month, American foxhound mix, white and tan, neutered male
- SYDNEY, 5 years, black mouth cur and Chinese shar-pei mix, brown, spayed female
Cats
- ANNIE OAKLEY, 5 years, domestic short-hair, gray, spayed female
- ARCHIE, 1 year 7 months, domestic short-hair, orange and white, neutered male
- BELLE STAR, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, brown and white, spayed female
- BRISTOL, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, black, spayed female
- BUTCH CASSIDY, 2 years, domestic long-hair, brown, neutered male
- CHANTILLY, 7 months, domestic short-hair, brown and white, spayed female
- COCO, 2 years, domestic short-hair, chocolate, spayed female
- DECKER, 4 years, domestic short-hair, black tabby, neutered male
- HARPER, 9 years, domestic short-hair, black and white, spayed female
- PUGSLEY, 1 year 5 months, domestic short-hair, black, neutered male
