Photos: Flogging Molly and friends bring the energy to Dillon Amphitheater Sept. 10
Flogging Molly, joined by The Interrupters as well as special guests Tiger Army and The Skints, performed at the Dillon Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 10. The Celtic punk band is led by Irish vocalist Dave King and has released seven studio albums.
Entertainment
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.