 Photos: Flogging Molly and friends bring the energy to Dillon Amphitheater Sept. 10 | SummitDaily.com
Photos: Flogging Molly and friends bring the energy to Dillon Amphitheater Sept. 10

Staff report
  

Flogging Molly, joined by The Interrupters as well as special guests Tiger Army and The Skints, performed at the Dillon Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 10. The Celtic punk band is led by Irish vocalist Dave King and has released seven studio albums.

