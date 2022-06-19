Pritchett man who pinned officers with car receives 14-year prison sentence

Russ Ashley, 45, of Pritchett, CO, was sentenced to 14 years based on an incident in which he pinned two Frisco police officers with his car and sped 80 mph down Main Street in Frisco.

5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office/courtesy photo

A Pritchett man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges after using his car to pin two Frisco police officers against their vehicles.

Russ Ashley, 45, pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and vehicular eluding, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District.

The charges and guilty pleas stem from Ashley’s arrest during a March 19, 2021 incident, the news release states. It states his erratic driving behavior led Frisco police officers to pull him over to investigate a possible DUI. When Ashley finally pulled over, Frisco officers requested that he exit his vehicle, but Ashley did not exit the vehicle as asked, the District Attorney’s Office states.

As one officer opened the car door to arrest Ashley, he reportedly put the car into reverse, pinning two officers against their patrol vehicle parked behind Ashley’s car. Police say Ashley then continued to reverse the vehicle with enough force to cause the driver’s side door of his vehicle to bend forward, before putting his vehicle into drive and speeding approximately 80 mph down Main Street in Frisco, coming to a stop at the Tenmile Creek Trailhead and attempting to run up the trail to escape.

Injured Frisco police pursued Ashley up the trail and eventually arrested him, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both officers pinned by Ashley were treated for leg injuries.

A search of Ashley’s vehicle resulted in 37 grams of methamphetamine, and small amounts of LSD and heroin, according to the release. Results of a blood test reportedly indicated Ashley was under the influence of marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamines while driving.

A bystander who observed what happened commented that what they saw “… was a complete lack of respect for human existence,” the release states.

Judge Karen Romeo sentenced Ashley to 12 years in prison for the two second-degree assaults, and two years on the charges of vehicular eluding, the news release states. Romeo cited the egregious nature of the offense and Ashley’s prior criminal history in the judgment.

Ashley also received a 30-day jail sentence for failing to register as required in Colorado as a sex offender, the news release states.