Remeikis again paces Summit cross-country, to second on mountainous Salida course

The Summit Cross Country team runs during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School boys cross-country running team ran to a second place finish at Saturday’s meet at Vandeveer Ranch in Salida.

Saturday’s race was held on what Summit head coach Heather Quarantillo described as a “true mountain course” with a mix of mowed field-grass, dirt, singletrack, an extremely steep hill climb and switchback descent.

“In my thirty-plus years in the cross-country world,” Quarantillo said. “I would classify it as one of the top two most difficult courses I have seen. While still a standard measured 5K race, the challenge factors on the course made finishing times around one and a half to two minutes slower than all of these boys in the field would run somewhere tamer.”

Despite the challenge, Summit sophomore Dom Remeikis kept pace after a screaming fast start and ran to fourth place overall with a time of 18 minutes and 27.4 seconds. Remeikis competed at the head of the race with teammates Sam Burke, a senior who finished in sixth place (18:33.8), and Zach McBride, a fellow sophomore who ran to ninth place (18:50.9).

Race winner Micah Zeller of Custer County (17:11.0) and second-place finisher Alex Baca of Gunnison (17:38.7) pulled away from Remeikis and the pack approaching the switchback mountain section of the course.

“Our boys did a great job of maintaining position and holding their ground,” Quarantillo said. “Landon Cunningham (19th place, 20:13.1) had a strong race as our fourth finisher and Tyler Hodges (29th, 22:57.7) was our fifth scorer.”

Quarantillo also recognized freshman Austin Bell (32nd, 23:39.6) who raced in his first varsity event.

Gunnison (50 points) won the meet, and Summit (61) finished in front of host school Salida (75).

The Tiger girls ran to fourth place and the coach commended them for their “great mountain-running tenacity.”

Summit’s Alice Wescott (22:58.4) finished in 8th place to pace the Tigers. Quarantillo commended Kaelin Love (21st place, 24:48.2) for an “especially focused effort” to finish in 21st, followed by Estrella Guadamuz (27th, 25:15.6), Rena Singleton (31st, 26:10.4), Paige Wescott (33rd, 26:45.5) and Sophie McFarland (35th, 27:42.2), who was racing in her first varsity race.

Summit will next race at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat on Saturday.