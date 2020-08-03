Rocky Mountain Art Festivals resume events

Though the coronavirus pandemic canceled July’s 37th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival and the third annual Silverthorne Fine Art Festival, show producers Rocky Mountain Art Festivals have resumed operations for the rest of the summer.

The first event being brought back is the 19th annual Breckenridge Main Street Art Festival, taking places from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 8.

The festival will follow public health protocols with masks being required, fewer artists displaying works, hand sanitizing stations available and one-way traffic. Live music and kids activities have been canceled, and the show takes place at The Village at Breckenridge only.

Next is the 45th annual Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and lasting until 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. This year’s show has been moved to the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road.

Rocky Mountain Art Festivals is also expanding with its inaugural festival in Palisade beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.