Update: Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Summit Cove; shelter-in-place order lifted

Law enforcement officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Summit Cove on Sunday morning, July 9.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

9:43 a.m. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed a person is dead and that a Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled the trigger. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

9 a.m. Police have the area blocked off near the intersection of Idlewild Drive and Summit Drive in Summit Cove. For those who aren’t familiar, the Summit Cove neighborhood is in an unincorporated area of the county along U.S. Highway 6 between Dillon and Keystone.

8:51 a.m. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but police are still asking residents to avoid the area in Summit Cove because of the investigation into the shooting.

8:45 a.m. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted, according to a post on the Summit County Government Facebook page .

Original story:

Police are investigating a shooting in Summit Cove, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed Sunday morning.

FitzSimons said the shooting involved an officer and advised all residents to avoid the area.

The news followed pair of emergency alerts that lit up county residents’ cellphones just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The first alert did not contain a location or cause, but the Summit County Office of Emergency Management followed that up with a warning to Summit Cove residents to shelter in place and close all windows and doors “due to a police emergency.”

“Take immediate shelter indoors,” the alert stated. “Close all windows and doors. Completely turn off any heating and air conditioning systems.”