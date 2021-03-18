Silverthorne man to release book on e-bike fundraiser for Meniere’s disease

Steve Schwier of Silverthorne rode an e-bike from Denver to Columbus, Ohio, in September to raise awareness and money for Meniere’s disease, from which he suffers.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the year of Schwier’s diagnosis.

Steve Schwier of Silverthorne will release his memoir, “On the Vertigo: One Sick Man’s Journey to Make a Difference,” via Amazon on April 1.

The book chronicles Schwier’s difficult and grueling 1,400-mile e-bike ride from Denver to Columbus, Ohio, in September. The bike ride was to bring awareness to Meniere’s disease, a debilitating condition from which Schwier and about 600,000 Americans suffer. Schwier’s ride raised more than $10,000 for Meniere’s disease awareness and research.

Meniere’s disease symptoms include chronic dizziness, nausea, severe ringing in the ears and vertigo. The condition has no known cause or cure.

Schwier was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. Since then, he has spent most of his time on the couch managing his symptoms. That was until he realized the automated component of electronic bikes could help him undertake his fundraiser ride.

Janine McGoldrick, executive director of Second Chapter Productions, said in a news release that she was “immediately impressed by how open and honest Steve is in sharing his life’s experience” in the memoir.

For more information, visit Instagram.com/onthevertigo .