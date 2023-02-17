Silverthorne receives more than $1 million in grant funding for major initiatives, projects in town
Some funds will help support Trent Park expansion, including pump track, bocce ball and cornhole courts, rock climbing wall, trails among other features
The town of Silverthorne has received more than $1 million in grant funding from regional and national organizations, according to a news release from the town government.
The grants will help the town complete projects to improve pedestrian and driver safety as well as helping to provide new indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces, the release states.
The Colorado Creative Industries division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade awarded the town a $300,000 grant for the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace. According to the release, the grant will help with the purchase of art materials and supplies and assist with repurposing and revitalizing the old fire station site where the Makerspace is located.
Great Outdoors Colorado, a group focused on outdoors access, awarded the town $600,000 for the upcoming Trent Park expansion project. This money will help with the expansion, which is expected to include a multi-purpose sports field, a hard surface pump track, bocce and cornhole courts, a rock-climbing wall, trails, a basketball court and a shelter with restrooms, the release states.
Finally, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the town $200,000 for the development of a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan aimed at reducing fatalities on roadways, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.