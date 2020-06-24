Silverthorne to host drive-in movie First Friday event

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne is hosting a drive-in movie event for their July First Friday event, which will take place on July 3. Silverthorne is hosting the drive-in movie in partnership with Breck Film Fest and the movie shown will be “Cars,” according to a news release from the town. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Green Village in the Outlets at Silverthorne. The Beau Thomas Band will play live music from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., which will be broadcasted live via radio by KSMT The Mountain.

Cars are asked to be in place by 8:30 p.m. and the movie will begin between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets to the event are free but guests must register for a ticket in advance. Tickets can be reserved at TownOfSilverthorne.ecwid.com. One ticket is required per vehicle and there will be some up-front seating for families with chairs, which will also require tickets. When reserving a ticket participants will have the option to donate. Donations will be split between the Family & Intercultural Resource Center COVID-19 Response Fund and Breck Film. The release notes that physical distancing in the parking lot will be strictly enforced.