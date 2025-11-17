Silverthorne to increase rates and fees related to water, stormwater management, business licenses and more in 2026

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Silverthorne Town Council approved changes to rates and fees related to water, sewer, stormwater management and business licenses at a Nov. 12 meeting.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the metered water service rate for a normal rate building from $19.55 per equivalent residential unit per month to $22 per equivalent residential unit per month.

Also effective Jan. 1 2026, the town will increase its water system development fees by $276 per equivalent residential unit. This will bring the one-time fee to connect new development to the town’s water from $9,200 to $9,476.

“That’s really just to keep up with inflation,” Finance Director Laura Kennedy said. “Despite the fact that we are growing as a town, water usage really hasn’t grown as much as we’ve seen the number of units come on.”

Residential storm water management fee will also increase, taking the fee from $7.50 per month to $7.57 per month. The sewer opportunity fee — which is applicable to properties outside of town that receive sewer services from the town or will receive service because of a planned annexation — will increase in 2026 as well from $2,700 to $2,750.

Business licenses are slated to increase from $75 to $100 per year in 2026, too.

“We do need to increase that just to cover the cost of providing processing those business licenses,” Kennedy said.

Officials unanimously voted to approve the changes on a second reading. Council members Tim Applegate and Tanecia Spagnolia were absent.

More information on the changes can be found at TinyURL.com/vu658mhz .