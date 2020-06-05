Stream ‘Alice’ all month long to support Breck Film Fest

"Alice" is June's streaming movie for the Summit Film Society.

Courtesy Visit Films

Following two months of streaming movies for the Summit Film Society’s series, the tradition continues with June’s title, “Alice.” The film won The Grand Jury Award at 2019’s South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and is ready for on-demand viewing.

Directed by Josephine Mackerras, it tells the story a woman entering the world of high-end prostitution to care for herself and her child after discovering that her husband’s addiction to escorts has left their family broke.

The movie costs $12 to stream and is available now through June 30. Note, it will display as $18 but a discount will be applied once logged onto the site. Visit BreckFilmFest.org to purchase.