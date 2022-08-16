Summit County fire danger moves from moderate to low as rain soaks wildfire fuels
Summit County’s fire danger is low, Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District deputy chief Jay Nelson reported Tuesday, Aug. 16. The county still has no fire restrictions for the 10th week in a row, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported Tuesday.
Recent rains, the increased humidity and fuel moisture levels contributed to the change from moderate, he said. Long periods of rain can soak through larger wildfire fuels like downed trunks that otherwise remain dry through short spurts of rain.
The county has experienced one of its rainiest years in recent memory, with July being the wettest month of 2022 so far. This summer’s climate has been reminding locals of years long ago.
