Summit County Fishing Report, June 26

Big water is the theme again this week as warming temperatures bring snowmelt closer and closer to peak flows.

The rivers we fish are full to the banks and your favorite spot may look totally unrecognizable. Remember, the fish can’t stop eating, but they’re definitely spread out and their vision is greatly reduced. This can make for some tough fishing but changing just a few things can put you on the path to trout town.

Increasing the depth and size of your flies will help you get down into those deeper, slower pockets where the fish are now holding. You’ll also need a bigger indicator to hold that rig from drowning.

Try to stay out of the water, making sure to fish all the slower water along the edges as well as the slower inside seam, just out of the main current.

Many of the high mountain lakes are still covered with winter, but we are starting to see them softening around the edges. Lower elevation still waters have been fishing great as those insects are beginning their summer activities.

Rivers: San Juan worms, Pat’s Rubber Legs Black/Olive (8-12), FB Pheasant Tails Natural/Purple (12-16), Prince Nymph Mega/Psycho/FFK (8-16), Wired Golden (10-16), FB Hare’s Ear (14-16).

Lakes: Balanced Leech Olive/Black, Scuds (16-18) Olive/Orange, Pheasant Tails Black/Red/Natural (18), San Juan worms, CDC cream midge (18-20), Chironomid Grey/Red (12-16).

Streamflows:

Blue River below Green Mountain Reservoir: 780 cubic-feet-per-second (cfs)

Blue River north of Silverthorne: 873 cfs

Blue River in Silverthorne: 873 cfs

Snake River: 308 cfs

Ten Mile Creek: 536 cfs