Summit County meeting to discuss Fiester Preserve has been postponed

The parcel of land known as the Fiester Preserve near Frisco is at the center of the housing development debate near the Bill’s Ranch neighborhood.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — A Summit County Housing Authority meeting Tuesday, March 10, has been canceled because county staff is busy dealing with the local coronavirus case that was confirmed Thursday.

“Our staff is incredibly busy dealing with the coronavirus, and we are canceling/postponing meetings at this time,” Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence wrote in an email.

Board members were scheduled to discuss Fiester Preserve and expected to consider possible action to condemn the easement at the meeting.

Lawrence said county officials will inform the public when the meeting is rescheduled.