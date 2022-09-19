Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months

A view from the Summit County Public Shooting Range is seen Saturday, July 9, 2022. Construction on a project to finally mitigate noise from the Summit County Public Shooting Range will being on Monday, Sept. 19, closing the range for the next two to three months.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began.

During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a plan to raise the height of the shooting range’s berm was proposed, but the project was deemed too expensive.

Another plan was not tested again until early this year.

In May, a potential structure was brought forth at the shooting range and was tested across the valley. The test was successful, so the county moved forward with a construction plan overseen by contractors Tru Horizon.

Starting Monday, the shooting range will close for two to three months as noise mitigation construction by Texas-based acoustic engineers, Tru Horizon, begins.

A shotgun canopy will be constructed, as well as sound-dampening enclosures for both the pistol and rifle canopies, according to the news release . A sound dampening fence will also be constructed.

The entire cost of the project is estimated to be $315,000, partly funded by a $150,000 grant from the Shooting Range Development Grants Program of Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

Hunters and recreational shooters are encouraged to use other shooting ranges during the construction period, according to the news release.