Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $35.3M for the second week of December
Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $35.3 million across 26 sales that took place from Dec. 12-16.
212 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Jason Schwab
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,999,000
- Subdivision: Abbetts
4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew Uchiyama
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
0048 Masters Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Kenneth Turnbull
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $3,106,500
- Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek
335 N. Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Lynn Fitzsimmons
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $705,000
- Subdivision: Elkhorn Chalets Townhomes
0199 Crown Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Colin R. Heffernan
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,129,000
- Subdivision: Crown
0176 Copper Circle, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Karen Virginia Darst
- Date: Dec. 12, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Mill Club Condos
0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9576, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory and Kelly Cole Living Trust
- Date: Dec. 13, 2022
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condos
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 309, Breckenridge
- Owner: Corey Dodd
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $880,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
0125 County Road 671, Summit County
- Owner: Brian Scott Tolsma
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,065,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 410, Frisco
- Owner: Gary R. Nichols Trust
- Date: Dec. 14. 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condos
0491 Lakeview Circle, Summit County
- Owner: BCI Consolidated LTD
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $4,325,000
- Subdivision: Hamilton Creek
43 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Tennessee Construction Associates LLC
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,175,000
- Subdivision: Highlands At Breckenridge
317 Granite St., Unit 5, Frisco
- Owner: Robert B. Hambright Revocable Declaration of Trust
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,450,000
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
104 Alpine Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Candice De
- Date: Dec. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Park
0011 Alpine Road, Summit County
- Owner: Jessie Klehfoth
- Date: Dec. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
0054 Golf Course Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Jeffrey M. Bryles
- Date: Dec. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes
205 Tennis Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Chad Wagoner
- Date: Dec. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,840,000
- Subdivision: Willow Grove
0150 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6554, Summit County
- Owner: Raymond Miller
- Date: Dec. 15, 2022
- Price: $1,340,000
- Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo Townhomes
0101 Riley Road, Summit County
- Owner: Kyle Robin Feldman
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,700,000
- Subdivision: High Country Tracts
8500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 103, Summit County
- Owner: Jennifer J. Seward
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condos
Lo 2,3,4 Block 6 Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts, Summit County
- Owner: Hilary Devon Abbott
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $100,000
- Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts
0062 Burgundy Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Dominic Cleary
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
0042 Brook St., Summit County
- Owner: Adam M. Taylor
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $1,225,000
- Subdivision: Rainbow
0033 Keystone Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Mike and Charlotte Brazelton Family Trust
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Moon Valley
0893 Straight Creek Drive, Building V, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Modesto Ramos
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos
331 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard S. Greeley
- Date: Dec. 16, 2022
- Price: $522,320
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
