 Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $35.3M for the second week of December | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled nearly $35.3M for the second week of December

Real estate transactions in Summit County total nearly $35.3 million across 26 sales that took place from Dec. 12-16.

A "for sale" sign is posted outside a real estate office in Frisco on March 25, 2021.
Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

212 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jason Schwab
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,999,000
  • Subdivision: Abbetts

4400 Lodge Pole Circle, Building H, Unit 101, Summit County

  • Owner: Matthew Uchiyama
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $530,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

0048 Masters Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Kenneth Turnbull
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $3,106,500
  • Subdivision: Masters at Copper Creek

335 N. Chipmunk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Lynn Fitzsimmons
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $705,000
  • Subdivision: Elkhorn Chalets Townhomes

0199 Crown Drive, Blue River

  • Owner: Colin R. Heffernan
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,129,000
  • Subdivision: Crown

0176 Copper Circle, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Karen Virginia Darst
  • Date: Dec. 12, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Mill Club Condos

0105 River Course Drive, Unit 9576, Summit County

  • Owner: Gregory and Kelly Cole Living Trust
  • Date: Dec. 13, 2022
  • Price: $800,000
  • Subdivision: Elk Run Villas Condos

601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 309, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Corey Dodd
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $880,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

0125 County Road 671, Summit County

  • Owner: Brian Scott Tolsma
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,065,000
  • Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge

1101 9000 Divide Road, Unit 410, Frisco

  • Owner: Gary R. Nichols Trust
  • Date: Dec. 14. 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Timberline Cove Condos

0491 Lakeview Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: BCI Consolidated LTD
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $4,325,000
  • Subdivision: Hamilton Creek

43 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Tennessee Construction Associates LLC
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,175,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands At Breckenridge

317 Granite St., Unit 5, Frisco

  • Owner: Robert B. Hambright Revocable Declaration of Trust
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,450,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

104 Alpine Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Candice De
  • Date: Dec. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Frisco Park

0011 Alpine Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Jessie Klehfoth
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,500,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

0054 Golf Course Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Jeffrey M. Bryles
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes

205 Tennis Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Chad Wagoner
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,840,000
  • Subdivision: Willow Grove

0150 Tip Top Trail, Unit 6554, Summit County

  • Owner: Raymond Miller
  • Date: Dec. 15, 2022
  • Price: $1,340,000
  • Subdivision: Settlers Creek Condo Townhomes

0101 Riley Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Kyle Robin Feldman
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Subdivision: High Country Tracts

8500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building G, Unit 103, Summit County

  • Owner: Jennifer J. Seward
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Treehouse Condos

Lo 2,3,4 Block 6 Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts, Summit County

  • Owner: Hilary Devon Abbott
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $100,000
  • Subdivision: Green Mountain Halldorson Tracts

0062 Burgundy Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Dominic Cleary
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

0042 Brook St., Summit County

  • Owner: Adam M. Taylor
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $1,225,000
  • Subdivision: Rainbow

0033 Keystone Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Mike and Charlotte Brazelton Family Trust
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Moon Valley

0893 Straight Creek Drive, Building V, Unit 104, Summit County

  • Owner: Modesto Ramos
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $545,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condos

331 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard S. Greeley
  • Date: Dec. 16, 2022
  • Price: $522,320
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch
