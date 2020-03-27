Summit County records 2 new confirmed coronavirus cases

A COVID-19 testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County now has 13 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to officials.

At about 11 a.m. Friday, the county updated its daily report on the novel coronavirus in Summit County, showing two new cases from the day before. Though, public health officials are noting that positive test results don’t accurately reflect the spread of the illness in the community, given a lack of testing and backlog in results from state and private labs.

Additionally, because of tests coming out of multiple locations and some residents being tested outside of the county, Summit health officials have stopped giving daily updates on the number of pending, negative or total tests being conducted in the area. Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said in her Thursday Facebook update that there have been 97 total tests locally. It is unknown how many of those tests are pending.

Health officials also have said they will no longer release information about where people who test positive have been. The county continues to do contact tracing on those who test positive and will alert anyone with a high risk of exposure, which is defied by close contact in a confined space for at least 10 minutes, according to Summit County spokeswoman Julie Sutor.

“With confirmed community spread, everyone should assume that they are coming into contact with the virus frequently when in public spaces,” Sutor wrote in an email last week.

The county has been under a public health order since March 16 that shut down nonessential businesses and asked residents to leave their homes only for essentials. On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a similar order for all of Colorado.