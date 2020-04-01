Summit County reports 8 new coronavirus cases, 34 in total

A COVID-19 testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit County reported eight new positive cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number to 34.

A total of 130 individuals have been tested. So far, 72 have tested negative, and results are still pending for 33 people, according to the county’s most recent update on its COVID-19 webpage.

The total number of individuals tested won’t match the sum of positive, negative and pending tests because the county is including some untested but epidemiologically linked cases in the positive case count. Those are people who are exhibiting strong COVID-19 symptoms and had known close contact with someone who tested positive. Additionally, while pending cases will appear in the data of the county that tested an individual, that data will be transferred to the person’s county of residence once the results are returned — meaning Summit’s numbers will be impacted differently each day by residents being tested outside of the county and vice versa.

It also means that moving forward, any new positive or negative results should be from Summit County residents.

A total of 33 individuals have been hospitalized since the first case arrived in the area March 5, though that number includes individuals who were admitted with COVID-19 symptoms but tested negative. Neither the hospital nor public health officials have released the current number of individuals hospitalized with symptoms.

By the numbers Summit County Positive: 34

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 0 Source: Summit County Public Health Colorado Positive: 2,966

Hospitalized: 509

Deaths: 69 Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Updated at 11:30 a.m. April 1. Updated at 11:30 a.m. April 1.

As public health officials continue with efforts to better understand the spread of the new virus in Summit County, they’re asking residents who’ve experienced any symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat) to enter their symptoms into the Summit County Symptom Tracker.